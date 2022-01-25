InterCare Community Health Network hosting free vaccination clinic on Saturday

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - InterCare Community Health Network will host a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic this upcoming weekend in Benton Harbor.

It will take place from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday at InterCare Benton Harbor, located at 800 M-139.

The event will also feature giveaways, flu shots, and free bottles of water.

Full release from InterCare Community Health Network:

A special Family Covid Vaccine Clinic will be held this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at InterCare Benton Harbor, 800 M-139. Being vaccinated is the best way to defend your family’s health. The vaccines are safe, effective and free. If any members of your family are ready to be vaccinated, have them come together to a special Family Covid Vaccine Clinic at InterCare Benton Harbor at 800 M-139 on Saturday, January 29 between 10 am and 1 pm. Pfizer, Moderna and J&J vaccines and boosters (if you qualify) will be available to anyone 5 and older. Remember, when you are vaccinated you help protect children who are too young to get the shot and other vulnerable people like senior citizens and people with compromised immune systems. The CDC reports that Pfizer and Moderna booster shots are 90% effective at preventing hospitalizations from COVID-19 Omicron infections.

The event will also feature giveaways, COVID-19 testing, flu shots, lead testing, and bottled water distribution while supplies last.

COVID-19 vaccines are also available during weekday business hours at all InterCare Community Health Network clinics (Benton Harbor, Bangor, Eau Claire, Holland and Pullman).

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.