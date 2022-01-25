Future of Hawthorne Elementary School in Elkhart in jeopardy

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The future of the oldest elementary school in Elkhart’s school district is in jeopardy.

The news came in a post on the Elkhart Community Schools Facebook page last Friday.

Hawthorne Elementary School was built in 1929, and now is at-risk of closing its doors for good. During the district’s last referendum, families expressed their belief buildings like Hawthorne could be better served for functions other than schooling.

Over the past few months, ECS has been reviewing enrollment of their district amid a national teacher shortage and other factors.

For more information, the Elkhart School Board is holding a meeting at the ECS District Building on Tuesday, Jan. 25, at 6 p.m., and it’s also going to livestream its session tomorrow on the district’s YouTube page at the same time.

