Advertisement

Future of Hawthorne Elementary School in Elkhart in jeopardy

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 8:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The future of the oldest elementary school in Elkhart’s school district is in jeopardy.

The news came in a post on the Elkhart Community Schools Facebook page last Friday.

Hawthorne Elementary School was built in 1929, and now is at-risk of closing its doors for good. During the district’s last referendum, families expressed their belief buildings like Hawthorne could be better served for functions other than schooling.

Over the past few months, ECS has been reviewing enrollment of their district amid a national teacher shortage and other factors.

For more information, the Elkhart School Board is holding a meeting at the ECS District Building on Tuesday, Jan. 25, at 6 p.m., and it’s also going to livestream its session tomorrow on the district’s YouTube page at the same time.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 10-year-old is dead and four others are injured following a crash in Laporte Co.
10-year-old dead, four injured in crash
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Lake effect moves in tonight. Arctic air invades Wednesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Lake effect moves in tonight. Arctic air invades Wednesday
At least two people are injured in a three-vehicle accident Saturday morning in New Carlisle.
At least two injured in three-vehicle crash in New Carlisle
Captain Joe Wagner retires after 30+ years of service to the community.
South Bend Fire Captain retires after 30+ years of service
Police say they found no evidence of foul play or suspicious circumstances.
Man found dead in parking garage at South Bend Clinic

Latest News

Camp Atterbury, located near Edinburgh, Indiana, will serve as a as a site to temporarily house...
Afghan resettlement work wrapping up at Camp Atterbury
South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski says the victim, who is a minor and a student, is...
Adam’s HS student charged with stabbing classmate requests release from juvenile detention
The city of Mishawaka is preparing to sell its police station, as the department plans to move...
City of Mishawaka seeks police station redevelopment bids
A company with indoor farming operations in Canada and Mexico wants to build one in South Bend...
Red Sun Farms wants to build massive greenhouse in South Bend