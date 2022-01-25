FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Lake Effect Snow Continues, Wind Chills Below ZERO by Evening

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Lake effect snow continues during the morning with a few snow showers into the afternoon. Winds will be shifting to a westerly direction which will keep most of the snow in Michigan. Light accumulations are possible. Lake effect snow will kick in again by the early evening. Highs will remain cold, in the teens. Wind chills will be in the single digits for most. High of 18.

TUESDAY NIGHT FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Lake effect snow showers will continue into the overnight hours. Light accumulations are likely. Snow will gradually taper off heading into the morning and become lighter. Wind Chill Advisories go into effect for most counties at 1am. Wind chills will drop below zero. Wind chills through the morning are likely between –5 and –25 degrees below zero. Low of 0.

WEDNESDAY FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Lake effect snow showers end during the morning. Bitter cold wind chills are likely. A wind chill advisory stays into effect for most Michiana counties through 11am. The wind chills could be between –5 and –25 degrees below zero. During the afternoon, highs will remain in the single digits and wind chills may remain below 0. Some peaks of sun are possible by the afternoon. High of 9.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with some scattered snow showers from the late morning into the afternoon and evening. Not a lot of accumulation is expected but there will be a chance for some light snow accumulations. It will remain chilly as highs get back into the upper 20s. Snow showers continue into early Friday. High of 28.

LONG RANGE: After Friday just a few chances of a snow showers over the weekend. Next week looks to warm up above freezing a bit. There is a chance for some rain and snow showers by the beginning of February. The track of the system will determine the precipitation type. We will keep an eye on this time frame. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Monday, January 24th, 2022

Monday’s High: 27

Monday’s Low: 12

Precipitation: 0.14″

Snowfall: 2.1″

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.