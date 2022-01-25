City of South Bend exploring acquisition of SBCSC administration building

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend is poised to move out of the building that has served as city hall since the 1970′s.

The city plans to move into a building that now houses the administrative headquarters of the South Bend Community School Corporation (215 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.).

“As our partnership with South Bend Schools continues to grow, we are grateful for the collaboration to right size both of our building footprints,” said Mayor James Mueller in a written press release.

Seven South Bend schools have been closed or merged over the last four years. This time, the district’s right sizing will be felt by administrators.

“We’re looking to sell it because it is one of the buildings in our portfolio that doesn’t house students, and we can make a profit off of the sale,” Assistant Superintendent of Finance and Budget, Kareemah Fowler told 16 News Now.

The city has offered $2.8 million for the six-story building.

The school district figures it can save $5.5 million over the next ten years through the sale and that money will be designated for use in classrooms.

The school system plans to move its offices out of the downtown and into a neighborhood. Plans call for relocating the school headquarters to the former Brown School (737 Beale St.), which is no longer a school, but is a community learning center where the likes of after-school and literacy support programs are held. “This administration, including Dr. Cummings and the school board, they’re more interested in us getting out in buildings, getting out in buildings with students you know. In the past, there has been a disconnect between the rest of the district and the rest of the school buildings sometimes and the administration,” Fowler explained.

Meantime, the building that now serves as South Bend city hall is shared with St. Joseph County government, which apparently stands willing and able to go it alone. “They’ve got roughly 25 percent of the space in the County City Building and they pay for, roughly a little more than a quarter of the expenses operationally, but we also have, I know, county departments are kind of bursting at the seams. I know the health department needs more space, infrastructure planning and growth needs more space,” said the President of the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners, Andy Kostielney.

The school corporation headquarters building was purchased in 2004 under the auspices of Superintendent Dr. Joan Raymond. The district paid $600,000 for the property, which was some $900,000 behind in property tax payments at the time.

The most recent appraisal of the property put the value at $2.5 million.

At Monday night’s school board meeting, President John Anella said many in the community thought the headquarters building was “excessive,” and added, “for me personally, in the end, it comes down to this. Is it better to move the superintendent out of this beautiful office, or close a

