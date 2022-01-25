City of Mishawaka seeks police station redevelopment bids

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of Mishawaka is preparing to sell its police station, as the department plans to move to the new City Services Center.

The building is on the northeast corner of N. Church and First Street. The city is looking to sell both the 1.7 acre property and the building.

On Monday night, the city’s redevelopment commission will consider approving the advertisement for bids on the property.

As part of the terms for bid, the city will retain the land now used for the Riverwalk.

The formal opening of those bids is scheduled for Feb. 28.

