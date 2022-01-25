Advertisement

Chief: 3 Baltimore firefighters killed in vacant home blaze

People embrace one another after a deceased firefighter was put into an ambulance after being...
People embrace one another after a deceased firefighter was put into an ambulance after being pulled out of a collapsed building while battling a two-alarm fire at a vacant row home, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Baltimore. Officials said several firefighters died during the blaze.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s fire chief says three firefighters were killed and a fourth was injured when part of a vacant home collapsed while they were battling a blaze.

Chief Niles R. Ford told a news conference that the injured firefighter was pulled from the building immediately and taken to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition Monday afternoon.

Ford said two other firefighters were pronounced dead at the hospital.

The fourth trapped firefighter was pronounced dead at the scene.

Photographs from the scene showed firefighters being consoled by their comrades.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 10-year-old is dead and four others are injured following a crash in Laporte Co.
10-year-old dead, four injured in crash
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Lake effect moves in tonight. Arctic air invades Wednesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Lake effect moves in tonight. Arctic air invades Wednesday
At least two people are injured in a three-vehicle accident Saturday morning in New Carlisle.
At least two injured in three-vehicle crash in New Carlisle
Captain Joe Wagner retires after 30+ years of service to the community.
South Bend Fire Captain retires after 30+ years of service
Police say they found no evidence of foul play or suspicious circumstances.
Man found dead in parking garage at South Bend Clinic

Latest News

This photo from video shows NYPD officers at Harlem Hospital after an officer was killed and...
Man who shot 2 NYPD officers, killing 1, has died
FILE - The Wall Street sign is framed by the American flags flying outside the New York Stock...
Stocks climb back after steep slide on Fed, Ukraine jitters
President Biden holds second meeting of the White House Competition Council.
Biden addresses inflation, rising costs
The city of Mishawaka is preparing to sell its police station, as the department plans to move...
City of Mishawaka seeks police station redevelopment bids