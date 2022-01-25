Advertisement

Atlanta police make arrest in fatal shooting of infant

Atlanta police have arrested a 22-year-old man in the shooting of a 6-month-old baby death.
Atlanta police have arrested a 22-year-old man in the shooting of a 6-month-old baby death.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police have arrested a 22-year-old man in the shooting of a 6-month-old baby death.

Police said Grayson Fleming-Gray was shot just after 2:30 p.m. Monday while riding in a vehicle.

Mayor Andre Dickens announced the arrest during a news conference Tuesday afternoon, praising police for their quick work in making an arrest.

Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant identified the suspect as 22-year-old Dequasie Little.

He was found in Decatur and arrested on charges of aggravated assault and felony murder.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could comment on the charges.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Lake effect moves in tonight. Arctic air invades Wednesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Lake effect moves in tonight. Arctic air invades Wednesday
A 10-year-old is dead and four others are injured following a crash in Laporte Co.
10-year-old dead, four injured in crash
Dazha Blackmon
South Bend Police searching for missing woman
President Joe Biden responds to reporters' questions during a meeting on efforts to lower...
Biden answers inflation question by calling Fox News reporter vulgarity
South Bend Police investigating Sunday night deadly shooting

Latest News

On this date 44 years ago, Michiana was in the midst of its worst blizzard on record.
Tuesday marks 44th anniversary of Blizzard of ‘78
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard ship Bernard C. Webber leaves the coast guard base, Monday, July...
Capsized boat found near Florida; 39 people missing
In this Aug. 28, 2020, file photo, a sign that reads "Social Distance Maintain 6 ft" is posted...
Judge leaves New York indoor mask mandate in place, for now
Central Maine Power utility lines are seen on Oct. 6, 2021, in Pownal, Maine. Extremist groups...
Extremists see US power grid as target, gov’t report warns