Afghan resettlement work wrapping up at Camp Atterbury

EDINBURGH, Ind. (AP) - Officials have marked the winding down of work at the Indiana National Guard’s Camp Atterbury training base that has resulted in the resettlement of about 7,200 Afghan refugees in the U.S. since September.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb on Monday called the resettlement operation “one of Indiana’s finest hours” in helping those who fled Afghanistan after the country’s American-backed government was overthrown by the Taliban in August.

Officials say the last of the remaining 200 refugees at Camp Atterbury were expected to depart for resettlement assignments by the end of this week.

Camp Atterbury was among eight sites in the U.S. that temporarily housed some 75,000 people evacuated from Afghanistan.

1/24/2022 2:54:11 PM (GMT -5:00)