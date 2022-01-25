Adam’s HS student charged with stabbing classmate requests release from juvenile detention

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Nearly two weeks since a stabbing sent an Adams High School student to the hospital, the suspect charged with the crime was in court Monday morning.

The 15-year-old suspect faces charges of armed robbery, battery, battery with a deadly weapon, and having a knife on school property.

It comes after the suspect, an Adams High School student, tried robbing another student of money and THC vape cartridges back on January 11th.

On Monday, the suspect appeared in court for an initial hearing and requested to be released from detention at the Juvenile Justice Center.

If a release is granted, the suspect’s attorney, Michael Wandling, says his client would be put under home detention, electronic monitoring, and 24-7 adult supervision.

The suspect’s mother, who refused to talk to reporters on Monday, was emotional in court telling the judge, “My son is not a bad kid. I never ever seen him do anything like that. I don’t know what led up to it, but I’m here to help him.”

However, prosecutors are pushing back and so is Eric Vivado, the victim’s uncle, saying the suspect is a danger to the community.

“I think he should stay in detention. I feel like he should go to trial and have to face the things he did,” Vivado told reporters following the hearing.

According to Vivado, he says his nephew, a sophmore at Adams, was hospitalized for five days after being stabbed in the ribs by the suspect.

Since the stabbing, Vivado says his nephew not only suffers from some physical complications from the stabbing, but also is experiencing anxiety and panic attacks.

“He is scared. He doesn’t want to go back to school. He is afraid of going to school and it happening again,” Vivado says.

A decision on whether or not the suspect in this case will be released from juvenile detention is expected to be made within the next 24 hours or so.

Regardless, the 15-year-old is expected to be back in court for a status hearing on February 7th.

