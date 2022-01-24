Winter Restaurant Weeks starts Monday and things are going to be a little different

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Restaurant Weeks, held once in the winter and once in the summer, are ways to experience the variety of cuisine downtown South Bend has to offer.

“We participate in this event every year, is because, ten percent of the sale is going to help for a cause, so it means something to us as well, and also it’s a great opportunity to participate in an event like this,” said Davis Li, a manager at Woochi Japanese Fusion & Bar.

Ten percent of all of the proceeds from Winter Restaurant Weeks will go to Beacon Children’s Hospital in downtown South Bend.

The Downtown Dining Association of South Bend partnered with 17 restaurants across the city, with options for breakfast, lunch, dinner, desserts, and drinks.

“And for this year, it’s a little bit different because, we have a set menu for $22 and $33 every year, but this year they did not set a price for the restaurant week, so we’re doing our specialty menu this week,” said Li.

Li told 16 News Now that Woochi will have a menu with all brand-new dishes that are not on the regular menu, including a special meal featuring a starter, one sushi roll, a main entrée, a dessert, and a drink for a special price.

“I think it’s gonna be great because, personally, I tried the rolls that they created for this restaurant week, and it’s all awesome and it’s like, I have never had that roll before,” said Li.

Winter Restaurant Weeks runs from January 24th-February 6th.

Participating restaurants include:

Café Navarre | 101 N. Michigan St. | 574-968-8101

Chicory Café | 105 E. Jefferson Blvd. | 574-234-1141

Chocolate Café | 122 S. Michigan St. | 574-287-0725

Cinco 5 | 112 W. Colfax Ave. | 574-520.1455

Fiddler’s Hearth | 127 N. Main St. | 574-232-2853 |

Howard Park Public House | 602 E. Jefferson Blvd. | 574-220-6850

Ironhand Wine Bar | 1025 Northside Blvd. | 574-204-2700

LaSalle Grill | 115 W. Colfax Ave. | 574-288-1155

LaSalle Kitchen & Tavern | 115 W. Colfax Ave. | 574-288-1174

PEGGS | 127 S. Michigan St. | 574-520-1177

Render | 521 E Jefferson Blvd. | 574-239-7777

Spirited | 105 E. Jefferson Blvd., Suite 100 | 574-406-6946

Studebaker Brewing Co. | 620 W. Washington St. | 574-234-9077

Sunny Italy Café | 601 N. Niles Ave. | 574-232-9620

The Lauber | 504 E. LaSalle Ave. | 574-234-2342

Tippecanoe Place Restaurant | 620 W. Washington St. | 574-234-9077

Woochi Japanese Fusion & Bar | 119 N. Michigan St. | 574-289-2222

