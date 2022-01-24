South Bend Police searching for missing woman

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police in South Bend need your help finding a missing 24-year-old woman.

Dazha Blackmon was last seen on Saturday, Jan. 22, on the southwest side of South Bend. Blackmon is 5′4″ and weighs 125 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. She may be wearing black boots.

If you know anything about her whereabouts, please contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201.

