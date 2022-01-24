Advertisement

South Bend Police searching for missing woman

Dazha Blackmon
Dazha Blackmon(South Bend Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police in South Bend need your help finding a missing 24-year-old woman.

Dazha Blackmon was last seen on Saturday, Jan. 22, on the southwest side of South Bend. Blackmon is 5′4″ and weighs 125 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. She may be wearing black boots.

If you know anything about her whereabouts, please contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201.

