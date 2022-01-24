South Bend Police investigating Sunday night deadly shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An investigation is underway into a deadly shooting Sunday night on South Bend’s west side.

Officers were called to the 2300 block of Western Avenue around 5:15 p.m. on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found and rendered aid to 19-year-old Ricko Perez, who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Perez was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit is currently handling the investigation. Currently, there is no information on any possible suspects.

An autopsy on Perez will be conducted in Kalamazoo.

If you have any information on this shooting, please call the South Bend Police Detective Bureau at 574-235-9263 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.