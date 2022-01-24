Advertisement

South Bend Police investigating Sunday night deadly shooting

Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.(AP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An investigation is underway into a deadly shooting Sunday night on South Bend’s west side.

Officers were called to the 2300 block of Western Avenue around 5:15 p.m. on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found and rendered aid to 19-year-old Ricko Perez, who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Perez was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit is currently handling the investigation. Currently, there is no information on any possible suspects.

An autopsy on Perez will be conducted in Kalamazoo.

If you have any information on this shooting, please call the South Bend Police Detective Bureau at 574-235-9263 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 10-year-old is dead and four others are injured following a crash in Laporte Co.
10-year-old dead, four injured in crash
WNDU FAW
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Light Snow Moving in Monday Morning, Expect Slick Roads
At least two people are injured in a three-vehicle accident Saturday morning in New Carlisle.
At least two injured in three-vehicle crash in New Carlisle
Captain Joe Wagner retires after 30+ years of service to the community.
South Bend Fire Captain retires after 30+ years of service
Police say they found no evidence of foul play or suspicious circumstances.
Man found dead in parking garage at South Bend Clinic

Latest News

You can adopt Derlin and Beverly Toegold, or any other pet, from the Pet Refuge.
2nd Chance Pets: Derlin and Beverly Toegold
WNDU FAW
WNDU FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Monday
Winter Restaurant Weeks in South Bend
Winter Restaurant Weeks starts Monday and things are going to be a little different
Winter Restaurant Weeks Starts Monday
Winter Restaurant Weeks Starts Monday