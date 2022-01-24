South Bend, INDOT plows working nonstop

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Road plows across St. Joseph County have yet to let up work on the roads with First Alert Weather Days expected to last through Wednesday.

INDOT-Northwest spokeswoman Cassy Bajek said since overnight Saturday, INDOT has had a full call-out for crews, who took a short break on Sunday night before clearing roads for the Monday snowfall.

The local INDOT district has roughly 130 plow trucks whose drivers work 12-hour shifts.

One issue that continues to plague INDOT plow drivers is motorists failing to give them ample space.

“We really want people to remember to not drive too closely to a plow. Their field of vision is not great when you’re either right behind them, or you’re, you know, in a lane next to them - but too close to them. So we do have that issue a lot. And so we’ve just asked that people, you know, give a lot of space to plows, if they see them out on the roadways,” explained Bajek.”

To see real-time road conditions, INDOT’s website gives snapshots based on the plows equipped with dash cams. Plus viewers can pinpoint the locations of plows.

The City of South Bend Public Works Director Eric Horvath says their trucks first pre-treat roads with a salt substancethat the first flakes melt fast and keep the roads clearer.

Since overnight Saturday, 50 South Bend city plows have been working 12-hour shifts, focusing on the busiest main roads followed by streets that lead to schools and the hospital.

Once those are clear, plows pass through neighborhoods, which is why Horvath advises residents to park in their driveways, if possible.

“To the degree they can get your cars in your driveways, so that we can back off, you know, up to the curb line. When their cars parked, and they’re on the street, there’s only so much we can do. So we have to work around those,” said Horvath.

Sgt. Ted Bohner, with Indiana State Police-Bremen District, said troopers have responded to crashes and slide-offs on Monday. He said motorists should drive for the conditions.

“It’s going to depend on, you know, your type of vehicle you have, your driving skill and comfort, and you know, the condition of your tires, and the condition of the road as well. I think most people probably have a false sense of security, that they’re a little bit better than they really are. And that often leads to them ending up into into trouble at some point,” said Bohner.

