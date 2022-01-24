Advertisement

Pfizer CEO hopes COVID vaccines become annual doses like flu shots

In this Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 file photo, a general view of Pfizer Manufacturing Belgium in...
In this Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 file photo, a general view of Pfizer Manufacturing Belgium in Puurs, Belgium. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, file)(Virginia Mayo | AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The COVID-19 vaccine could eventually become a yearly shot like the flu vaccine – at least, that is the hope of Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla.

In an interview with an Israeli news outlet published Jan. 22, Bourla said he wants people to receive an annual COVID-19 vaccine instead of getting a booster every several months.

Bourla said it would be easier to convince people to get vaccinated that way.

“Once a year, it is easier to convince people to do it. It is easier for people to remember. From a public health situation, it is an ideal solution,” he told The Times of Israel.

Right now, Pfizer is looking to create a vaccine that protects against omicron and other variants.

Three studies released Friday offered more evidence that COVID-19 vaccines are effective against omicron, at least among people who received booster shots.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

A 10-year-old is dead and four others are injured following a crash in Laporte Co.
10-year-old dead, four injured in crash
WNDU FAW
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Light Snow Moving in Monday Morning, Expect Slick Roads
At least two people are injured in a three-vehicle accident Saturday morning in New Carlisle.
At least two injured in three-vehicle crash in New Carlisle
Captain Joe Wagner retires after 30+ years of service to the community.
South Bend Fire Captain retires after 30+ years of service
Police say they found no evidence of foul play or suspicious circumstances.
Man found dead in parking garage at South Bend Clinic

Latest News

FILE - Law enforcement officers block off the entrance to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School...
Judge: Jurors can see Fla. school shooter’s Instagram photos
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Defense: Chauvin called ‘all of the shots’ when Floyd killed
Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
South Bend Police investigating Sunday night deadly shooting
FILE - The Supreme Court is shown, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci,...
Supreme Court to hear challenge to race in college admissions