One dead in Berrien Township mobile home fire

BERRIEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Officials in Berrien County are investigating a deadly mobile home fire over the weekend.

It happened around 9:30 Saturday night at River Springs Estates, which is located along Old U.S. 31 Highway in Berrien Township.

Police were unable to get inside the mobile home due to flames and thick smoke. After the fire was put out, one person was found dead inside.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.