Man critically hurt in house explosion in Cass County, Ind.

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ROYAL CENTER, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is critically injured and fighting for his life after a house explosion in Cass County, Ind., over the weekend.

It happened in Royal Center on U.S. 35 North just before 2 a.m. on Sunday. Officials say 51-year-old Jody Thompson was asleep in his home when it exploded. A neighbor felt the explosion and called police, helping Thompson until medical crews arrived.

Officials say no one else was inside the home. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office received reports of people hearing and feeling the explosion eight miles away.

Fire officials are still investigating the cause.

