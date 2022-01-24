Advertisement

IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document

The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The tax season starts Monday, and the Internal Revenue Service is telling parents to keep an eye out for an IRS mailing known as Letter 6419.

The letter pertains to 2021′s Advance Child Tax Credit, which was paid out from July to December.

Families received up to $300 for each child under 5 years old, and $250 for children between 6 and 17.

Letter 6419 will help parents accurately report the amount of money they received upfront in 2021.

If parents did not receive one or more child tax credit payments, they are encouraged to call the IRS at 800-908-4184.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 10-year-old is dead and four others are injured following a crash in Laporte Co.
10-year-old dead, four injured in crash
WNDU FAW
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Light Snow Moving in Monday Morning, Expect Slick Roads
At least two people are injured in a three-vehicle accident Saturday morning in New Carlisle.
At least two injured in three-vehicle crash in New Carlisle
Captain Joe Wagner retires after 30+ years of service to the community.
South Bend Fire Captain retires after 30+ years of service
Police say they found no evidence of foul play or suspicious circumstances.
Man found dead in parking garage at South Bend Clinic

Latest News

Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces,...
Amid Russia tensions, NATO ponders deterrence; US said to be considering options
According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, two babies were placed on a Podster...
Parents urged to stop using infant loungers after reports of two infant deaths
The legal situation seems dire for former President Donald Trump as the Jan. 6 Committee wins a...
Trump's legal woes deepen
FILE - The Supreme Court is shown, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci,...
Supreme Court to hear challenge to race in college admissions