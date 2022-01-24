Advertisement

Indiana lawmakers advance bill banning transgender athletes in school sports matching their gender identity

The Indiana Statehouse is in Indianapolis.
The Indiana Statehouse is in Indianapolis.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana lawmakers have advanced a Republican-backed bill that would ban transgender women and girls from participating in school sports that match their gender identity.

The bill approved Monday would prohibit students who were born male but identify as female from participating in a sport or on an athletic team that is designated for women or girls. Education committee chair Rep. Bob Behning of Indianapolis said the bill, which now heads to the full House, is supported by a “majority” of House Republicans.

The legislation drew nearly three hours of testimony in the House education committee, with opponents maintaining that it unfairly discriminates against Hoosier youth.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

1/24/2022 2:12:17 PM (GMT -5:00)

