Indiana girls basketball sectional pairings finalized
(WNDU) - Sectional pairings for Indiana high school girls basketball were finalized and released Sunday.
Sectionals start the first week of February. Some notable matchups for Michiana teams include:
4A, Sectional 3
Mishawaka vs. South Bend Adams - winner plays Michigan City
Laporte vs. South Bend Riley - winner plays Plymouth
4A, Sectional 4
Penn vs. Northridge - winner plays NLC champions Warsaw
Goshen vs. Elkhart - winner plays Concord
3A, Sectional 18
New Prairie vs. Kankakee Valley - winner plays Knox
Culver Academies vs. Wheeler
3A, Sectional 19
Mishawaka Marian vs. John Glenn - winner plays South Bend Clay
Jimtown vs. South Bend Washington - winner plays South Bend St. Joe
3A, Sectional 20
Tippecanoe Valley vs. NorthWood - winner plays Wawasee
West Noble vs. Lakeland
2A, Sectional 35
Bremen vs. Prairie Heights - winner plays South Bend Career Academy
LaVille vs. Fairfield - winner plays Westview
Class A, Sectional 50
LaCrosse vs. Oregon-Davis - winner plays West Central
Trinity at Greenlawn vs. Argos
Triton vs. Culver Community
For a full look at the 2022 sectional pairings for Indiana high school girls basketball, you can head to the IHSAA website.
