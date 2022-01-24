Advertisement

Indiana girls basketball sectional pairings finalized

By Drew Sanders
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:19 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Sectional pairings for Indiana high school girls basketball were finalized and released Sunday.

Sectionals start the first week of February. Some notable matchups for Michiana teams include:

4A, Sectional 3

Mishawaka vs. South Bend Adams - winner plays Michigan City

Laporte vs. South Bend Riley - winner plays Plymouth

4A, Sectional 4

Penn vs. Northridge - winner plays NLC champions Warsaw

Goshen vs. Elkhart - winner plays Concord

3A, Sectional 18

New Prairie vs. Kankakee Valley - winner plays Knox

Culver Academies vs. Wheeler

3A, Sectional 19

Mishawaka Marian vs. John Glenn - winner plays South Bend Clay

Jimtown vs. South Bend Washington - winner plays South Bend St. Joe

3A, Sectional 20

Tippecanoe Valley vs. NorthWood - winner plays Wawasee

West Noble vs. Lakeland

2A, Sectional 35

Bremen vs. Prairie Heights - winner plays South Bend Career Academy

LaVille vs. Fairfield - winner plays Westview

Class A, Sectional 50

LaCrosse vs. Oregon-Davis - winner plays West Central

Trinity at Greenlawn vs. Argos

Triton vs. Culver Community

For a full look at the 2022 sectional pairings for Indiana high school girls basketball, you can head to the IHSAA website.

