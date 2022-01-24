Advertisement

Human smuggling suspect from Florida released without bond

Steve Shand is charged with transport or attempted transport of illegal immigrants, after the...
Steve Shand is charged with transport or attempted transport of illegal immigrants, after the four bodies were discovered in Canada and seven Indian nationals were found in the U.S.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A Florida man arrested for human smuggling after the bodies of four people were found near the Canada and U.S. border during a blizzard has been released from jail without having to pay bond.

Steve Shand is charged with transport or attempted transport of illegal immigrants, after the four bodies were discovered in Canada and seven Indian nationals were found in the U.S.

He is not charged in the deaths.

Federal Magistrate Judge Hildy Bowbeer of Minnesota didn’t order bond Monday, but said Shand must obey several release conditions.

Shand had to surrender his passport.

He is only allowed to travel to Florida and Minnesota, where court proceedings will take place.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 10-year-old is dead and four others are injured following a crash in Laporte Co.
10-year-old dead, four injured in crash
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Lake effect moves in tonight. Arctic air invades Wednesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Lake effect moves in tonight. Arctic air invades Wednesday
At least two people are injured in a three-vehicle accident Saturday morning in New Carlisle.
At least two injured in three-vehicle crash in New Carlisle
Captain Joe Wagner retires after 30+ years of service to the community.
South Bend Fire Captain retires after 30+ years of service
Police say they found no evidence of foul play or suspicious circumstances.
Man found dead in parking garage at South Bend Clinic

Latest News

Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces,...
US puts 8,500 troops on heightened alert amid Russia tension
The news comes after Elkhart Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Steve Thalheimer posted a...
Future of Hawthorne Elementary School in Elkhart in jeopardy
The city of Mishawaka is preparing to sell its police station, as the department plans to move...
City of Mishawaka seeks police station redevelopment bids
A company with indoor farming operations in Canada and Mexico wants to build one in South Bend...
Red Sun Farms proposes $178 million investment for greenhouse in South Bend
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Defense: Chauvin called ‘all of the shots’ when Floyd killed