Bremen, undefeated John Glenn win Bi-County tournaments

LAKEVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - The John Glenn boys basketball team (15-0) is still undefeated following this year’s iteration of the Bi-County boys basketball tournament. They took down Culver, New Prairie and Triton en route to this year’s title. Senior guard Silas Kaser was named boys’ tournament MVP.

“We’ve got a bunch of kids who put out max effort almost every time they step on the floor and they play hard,” said head coach Travis Hannah following his team’s 70-20 win over New Prairie in the semifinals. “That’s half the battle and then you throw in the X’s and O’s behind that, but really it’s just a credit to them.”

This Falcons’ team isn’t just winning games this season; they’re doing it consistently & convincingly, beating more than half of their opponents by double-digit points. That continued to be the case in the BCT, as they beat their opponents by 18, 50, and 17 respectively.

Meanwhile, in the girls’ Bi-County Tournament, Bremen (13-8) beat New Prairie in the finals to secure the Lions’ third tourney title in four years. Bremen’s Ellia Foster was named girls’ tournament MVP, and became the school’s all-time leading scorer with a 20-point performance in the championship game.

“To win the Bi-County was one of our goals at the beginning of the season,” Foster said following the 52-41 win over the Cougars. “So to get that was a great accomplishment for the whole team.”

The win gives Bremen some momentum down the final regular season stretch, as girls sectionals are just around the corner. Sectional pairings were released Sunday, and they’ll find themselves up against a Prairie Heights team that boasts an 11-8 record with three regular season games left to play.

