2nd Chance Pets: Derlin and Beverly Toegold

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance pet segment!

Elaine Bell from Pet Refuge in South Bend joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to two male kittens named Derlin and Beverly Toegold.

They are good with other animals. They’re also playful! You can find out more information about them in the video above!

You can adopt Derlin and Beverly Toegold, or any other pet, from the Pet Refuge. They’re number is 574-231-1122. You can also visit their website petrefuge.com.

