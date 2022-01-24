Advertisement

2nd Chance Pets: Derlin and Beverly Toegold

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance pet segment!

Elaine Bell from Pet Refuge in South Bend joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to two male kittens named Derlin and Beverly Toegold.

They are good with other animals. They’re also playful! You can find out more information about them in the video above!

You can adopt Derlin and Beverly Toegold, or any other pet, from the Pet Refuge. They’re number is 574-231-1122. You can also visit their website petrefuge.com.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 10-year-old is dead and four others are injured following a crash in Laporte Co.
10-year-old dead, four injured in crash
WNDU FAW
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Light Snow Moving in Monday Morning, Expect Slick Roads
At least two people are injured in a three-vehicle accident Saturday morning in New Carlisle.
At least two injured in three-vehicle crash in New Carlisle
Captain Joe Wagner retires after 30+ years of service to the community.
South Bend Fire Captain retires after 30+ years of service
Police say they found no evidence of foul play or suspicious circumstances.
Man found dead in parking garage at South Bend Clinic

Latest News

This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from South Bend Animal Resource...
2nd Chance: Atlas
One of the most feared words a person can hear from their doctor is the diagnosis of cancer....
Pet Vet: Cancer in Pets
Jordy loves to cuddle and give kisses!
2nd Chance Pet: Jordy
This week in our 2nd Chance segment, 16 News Now is highlighting a cat from Pet Refuge.
2nd Chance: Holly Berry