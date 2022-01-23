Warrior Wrestling takes first show on the road to Michiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Warrior Wrestling takes their show on the road for the first time, arriving at the Century Center.

Founded in 2018, Warrior Wrestling brings wrestlers from around the world for what they call “dream matches.”

The shows have exclusively been held in Chicago— until now.

Saturday night’s main event featured Will Osprey, “the star of New Japan Wrestling,” against Brian Cage, “a star of All Elite Wrestling.”

The owner of Warrior Wrestling, Steve Tortorello, is glad he could bring the show to Michiana.

“Warrior Wrestling is an incredible live atmosphere, there’s nothing like wrestling live,” Tortorello said. “The wrestlers flying, the larger-than-life characters, the incredible, hard-hitting action. You truly need to experience it live to see how special it is.”

Money earned from the event benefits the Samaritan’s Organization, a suicide prevention program based in the United Kingdom.

