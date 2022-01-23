At least two injured in three-vehicle crash in New Carlisle
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 9:12 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - At least two people are injured in a three-vehicle crash in New Carlisle.
It happened early Saturday morning on S.R. 2 in front of Mini Mountain Campground— but the exact time of the crash is unclear.
A county official tells 16 News now an SUV rear-ended a semi.
The driver of the SUV was taken to Memorial Hospital, and showed signs of being intoxicated.
Toxicology reports are pending.
