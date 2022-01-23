Advertisement

At least two injured in three-vehicle crash in New Carlisle

At least two people are injured in a three-vehicle accident Saturday morning in New Carlisle.
Jan. 22, 2022
NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - At least two people are injured in a three-vehicle crash in New Carlisle.

It happened early Saturday morning on S.R. 2 in front of Mini Mountain Campground— but the exact time of the crash is unclear.

A county official tells 16 News now an SUV rear-ended a semi.

The driver of the SUV was taken to Memorial Hospital, and showed signs of being intoxicated.

Toxicology reports are pending.

