At least two injured in three-vehicle crash in New Carlisle

NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - At least two people are injured in a three-vehicle crash in New Carlisle.

It happened early Saturday morning on S.R. 2 in front of Mini Mountain Campground— but the exact time of the crash is unclear.

A county official tells 16 News now an SUV rear-ended a semi.

The driver of the SUV was taken to Memorial Hospital, and showed signs of being intoxicated.

Toxicology reports are pending.

