10-year-old dead, four injured in crash

A 10-year-old is dead and four others are injured following a crash in Laporte Co.
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 8:45 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CASS TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WNDU) - A 10-year-old boy is dead and four others are hurt after a van and semi crash in Laporte Co.

It happened just before 10:30 a.m. Friday morning in the 14000 block of U.S. 421 in rural Cass Township.

A tree service company truck was backing a wood chipper onto the highway with a flagger behind them for traffic-control purposes.

A van with five people in it— including three juveniles— saw the flagger and slowed down.

The driver of the semi— heading in the same direction as the van— did not see the flagger until it was too late, causing the semi to rear-end the van.

Everyone in the van had to be extricated and were taken to hospitals for their injuries.

The name of the 10-year-old boy has not been released.

Toxicology reports are pending, and an investigation is ongoing.

