‘Winter Restaurant Weeks’ in South Bend to benefit Beacon Children’s Hospital
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:14 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Are you looking for a good bite to eat while supporting a good cause?
If so, South Bend restaurants are teaming up to make this happen!
The Downtown Dining Association of South Bend is partnering with 17 restaurants across the city for “Winter Restaurant Weeks” starting Monday. Participating restaurants will offer valued-priced menus with some new culinary options.
Approximately 10 percent of the proceeds from each meal purchased will benefit Beacon Children’s Hospital. Since its creation, “Winter Restaurant Weeks” has donated more than $174,000 to Beacon Children’s Hospital.
Participating restaurants include:
- Café Navarre | 101 N. Michigan St. | 574-968-8101
- Chicory Café | 105 E. Jefferson Blvd. | 574-234-1141
- Chocolate Café | 122 S. Michigan St. | 574-287-0725
- Cinco 5 | 112 W. Colfax Ave. | 574-520.1455
- Fiddler’s Hearth | 127 N. Main St. | 574-232-2853 |
- Howard Park Public House | 602 E. Jefferson Blvd. | 574-220-6850
- Ironhand Wine Bar | 1025 Northside Blvd. | 574-204-2700
- LaSalle Grill | 115 W. Colfax Ave. | 574-288-1155
- LaSalle Kitchen & Tavern | 115 W. Colfax Ave. | 574-288-1174
- PEGGS | 127 S. Michigan St. | 574-520-1177
- Render | 521 E Jefferson Blvd. | 574-239-7777
- Spirited | 105 E. Jefferson Blvd., Suite 100 | 574-406-6946
- Studebaker Brewing Co. | 620 W. Washington St. | 574-234-9077
- Sunny Italy Café | 601 N. Niles Ave. | 574-232-9620
- The Lauber | 504 E. LaSalle Ave. | 574-234-2342
- Tippecanoe Place Restaurant | 620 W. Washington St. | 574-234-9077
- Woochi Japanese Fusion & Bar | 119 N. Michigan St. | 574-289-2222
The promotion will run through Feb. 6.
Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.