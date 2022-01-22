‘Winter Restaurant Weeks’ in South Bend to benefit Beacon Children’s Hospital

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Are you looking for a good bite to eat while supporting a good cause?

If so, South Bend restaurants are teaming up to make this happen!

The Downtown Dining Association of South Bend is partnering with 17 restaurants across the city for “Winter Restaurant Weeks” starting Monday. Participating restaurants will offer valued-priced menus with some new culinary options.

Approximately 10 percent of the proceeds from each meal purchased will benefit Beacon Children’s Hospital. Since its creation, “Winter Restaurant Weeks” has donated more than $174,000 to Beacon Children’s Hospital.

Participating restaurants include:

Café Navarre | 101 N. Michigan St. | 574-968-8101

Chicory Café | 105 E. Jefferson Blvd. | 574-234-1141

Chocolate Café | 122 S. Michigan St. | 574-287-0725

Cinco 5 | 112 W. Colfax Ave. | 574-520.1455

Fiddler’s Hearth | 127 N. Main St. | 574-232-2853 |

Howard Park Public House | 602 E. Jefferson Blvd. | 574-220-6850

Ironhand Wine Bar | 1025 Northside Blvd. | 574-204-2700

LaSalle Grill | 115 W. Colfax Ave. | 574-288-1155

LaSalle Kitchen & Tavern | 115 W. Colfax Ave. | 574-288-1174

PEGGS | 127 S. Michigan St. | 574-520-1177

Render | 521 E Jefferson Blvd. | 574-239-7777

Spirited | 105 E. Jefferson Blvd., Suite 100 | 574-406-6946

Studebaker Brewing Co. | 620 W. Washington St. | 574-234-9077

Sunny Italy Café | 601 N. Niles Ave. | 574-232-9620

The Lauber | 504 E. LaSalle Ave. | 574-234-2342

Tippecanoe Place Restaurant | 620 W. Washington St. | 574-234-9077

Woochi Japanese Fusion & Bar | 119 N. Michigan St. | 574-289-2222

The promotion will run through Feb. 6.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.