Advertisement

Wildfire near California’s Big Sur forces evacuations

Officials have shut down Highway 1 in both directions from Andrew Molera State Park to...
Officials have shut down Highway 1 in both directions from Andrew Molera State Park to Carmel-By-The-Sea.(KVLY)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 2:40 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG SUR, Calif. (AP) — A wildfire in coastal California has forced evacuations in the Big Sur area.

News outlets report Monterey County officials ordered the evacuations late Friday after the wildfire started in the Palo Colorado canyon and grew to more than 250 acres.

The wildfire is being called the Colorado Fire. Officials have shut down Highway 1 in both directions from Andrew Molera State Park to Carmel-By-The-Sea.

The American Red Cross set up a shelter at a middle school.

A wind advisory had been issued in the Bay Area for Friday night through Saturday morning, though meteorologists said strong winds were most likely in higher elevations.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they found no evidence of foul play or suspicious circumstances.
Man found dead in parking garage at South Bend Clinic
The main metric involves the average number of new cases over the past seven days, per 100,000...
Every Indiana county ‘red’ in latest COVID metrics maps
Shari Diaz, 53, is 5′5″ and weighs 200 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.
Indiana State Police searching for missing LaPorte woman
SBPD Captain Joe Leszczynski receives 'Life Saving Award' after saving woman's life.
How a South Bend police officer saved a woman’s life after misplacing his phone
First Alert Forecast: Light weekend snow
First Alert Forecast: Light weekend snow

Latest News

LAPD reports Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Brentwood,...
Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in multi-car crash in California
This photo from video shows NYPD officers at Harlem Hospital after an officer was killed and...
Official: 1 officer killed, 1 seriously hurt in NYC shooting
First Alert Forecast: Light weekend snow
First Alert Forecast: Light weekend snow
FILE - The Congregation Beth Israel synagogue is shown, Jan. 16, 2022, in Colleyville, Texas....
Jewish leaders urge worship attendance after hostage siege