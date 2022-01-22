Weekend vaccination clinic in Elkhart draws big crowd

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition and the Indiana State Department of Health host a COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinic Saturday.

The event took place at the Concord Event Center in Elkhart.

People could get Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and PCR testing.

Health officials said COVID-19 cases are at an all-time high, which is why they are encouraging people to get vaccinated - especially minorities.

“Is to respond to the need that our Hispanic community is facing. Unfortunately there are not locations convenient for our community. Such as hours. They are workers so they cannot be at a place at ten, eleven or two to get the shot, so here is one on a Saturday,” said Liliana Quintero with the Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition.

If you missed this event, don’t worry, they have another on Feb. 19 at the Concord Event Center.

