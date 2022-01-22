Advertisement

Weekend vaccination clinic in Elkhart draws big crowd

Weekend vaccination clinic in Elkhart draws big crowd
Weekend vaccination clinic in Elkhart draws big crowd(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition and the Indiana State Department of Health host a COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinic Saturday.

The event took place at the Concord Event Center in Elkhart.

People could get Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and PCR testing.

Health officials said COVID-19 cases are at an all-time high, which is why they are encouraging people to get vaccinated - especially minorities.

“Is to respond to the need that our Hispanic community is facing. Unfortunately there are not locations convenient for our community. Such as hours. They are workers so they cannot be at a place at ten, eleven or two to get the shot, so here is one on a Saturday,” said Liliana Quintero with the Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition.

If you missed this event, don’t worry, they have another on Feb. 19 at the Concord Event Center.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they found no evidence of foul play or suspicious circumstances.
Man found dead in parking garage at South Bend Clinic
Michigan City Police still searching for suspect in deadly hit and run
Police are still searching for suspect involved in deadly Michigan City hit-and-run
Shari Diaz, 53, is 5′5″ and weighs 200 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.
Indiana State Police searching for missing LaPorte woman
First Alert Forecast: Light weekend snow
First Alert Forecast: Light weekend snow
A woman in Pennsylvania is being praised for helping rescue an animal in need, but wildlife...
Rescued mystery animal baffles experts

Latest News

March for Life event held in Elkhart Saturday
March for Life event held in Elkhart Saturday
Volunteers participate in annual ‘Food Drop’ to fight hunger
Volunteers participate in annual ‘Food Drop’ to fight hunger
Car crash
Multi-car crash leaves two people injured
This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from South Bend Animal Resource...
2nd Chance: Atlas