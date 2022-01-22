Advertisement

Volunteers participate in annual ‘Food Drop’ to fight hunger

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Want to know what’s good in Michiana?

Over 2,000 people got up bright and early Saturday morning to help fight hunger in Michiana.

Granger Community Church held its 20th annual Food Drop event, in partnership with other businesses and organizations in Michiana.

Volunteers filled trucks with 97,000 pounds of food for local pantries, homeless shelters, and neighborhoods.

Church leaders say “this is authentic compassion in action.”

“I think this event just shows that people truly do care about their neighbors. They care about their community...The reason we do it in January is because we asked our community, we asked when the need was the greatest for the different food banks and pantries and this time of year is crucial. There is so much generosity during Thanksgiving and the Holiday season, but we wanted to be helpful in a new way,” said John Keim, Pastor of Family and Missions at Granger Community Church.

Over 6,000 area families will be fed, thanks to the generosity of so many people in our community.

