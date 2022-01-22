United Way of St. Joseph County is introducing a new partnership to Indiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Ride United: Last Mile Delivery partnership between Door Dash and United Way has made its way to Indiana.

United Way of St. Joseph County has been approved for a grant that made this partnership possible.

The Ride United: Last Mile Delivery program will help families in need, while also bringing more capital into the community.

“Often times, you know, people who are struggling with hunger, they are struggling with other things and it may be transportation,” said Marijo Martinec, the Executive Director and CEO at the Food Bank of Northern Indiana.

Ride United: Last Mile Delivery first launched in the United States in 2020, and now thanks to a grant, United Way of St. Joseph County has brought it to Indiana.

“This program is really gonna help us bridge a gap. We know that there are a lot of nonprofit partners who have the resources that our residents might need, but a lot of our residents really struggle with the transportation issues. So this program really steps into that gap,” said Lauren Smyth, the Vice President of Mission Advancement at United Way of St. Joseph County.

Smyth told 16 News Now that the program had a test launch on Tuesday, delivering 456 coats and 252 pairs of shoes to the Boys and Girls Clubs of St. Joseph County, through ‘Operation Warm.’

Marijo Martinec said that she is excited for the partnership, as her biggest regret throughout the pandemic has been not being able to make home deliveries.

“I can’t think of any, anything negative. I mean I think this is one of those partnerships that only good can come of this,” said Martinec.

Smyth said that through this partnership, funds will even be coming into the community.

“All of the drivers, the dashers, are being paid their regular rates, and that is what’s being paid for by this grant that’s coming to our community, and that is sponsored by some pretty big corporations across the country. But these are dollars that we are able to bring into the community, they’re not necessarily coming from our community, which is kind of a value add with a program like this,” said Smyth.

If you are interested in getting home deliveries through the program, Smyth said you can contact the organization you would typically go to.

“Your best bet is to contact one our partners in the program. It goes through the nonprofit partners, places like the food bank or Clay Church and some of the food pantries. The best bet is to connect with them directly and they will help to organize those deliveries for you,” Smyth said.

The Ride United: Last Mile Delivery partnership will fully launch within the next month.

