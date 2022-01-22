St. Joseph County Council members to be asked to extend Motels4Now program

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Next week, St. Joseph County officials will be asked to make a multi-million-dollar commitment to house the homeless.

Council members will be asked to extend the Motels4Now program through March 2023. That extension would cost $1.6 million. It would ensure the status quo, while officials investigate the possibility of building a permanent home for the program on the Portage Manor campus.

The council will also be asked to provide $1 million to the Center for the Homeless in South Bend. That would be matched with $1 million in private donations to make renovations to the building needed to serve additional guests.

Both financial requests involve the use of American Rescue Plan funds.

