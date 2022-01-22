Right to Life Michiana hosts 2022 March for Life rally in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The largest anti-abortion rally in the U.S. drew thousands of people to Washington D.C., but similar events took place or are planned to take place here in Michiana.

The South Bend rally and March for Life was held Friday morning. It began at the St. Hedwig Memorial Center parking lot and ended at the federal courthouse.

The March for Life has been holding the annual protest against abortion for decades. It’s held near the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision.

“We march and we rally today to call for the end of abortion and call upon this community to support woman, not only in their pregnancy, but also in their motherhood,” says Jackie Appleman, executive of Right to Life Michiana.

On Saturday, the Elkhart “Prayer for Life” will be held at St. Thomas the Apostle Church. It starts at 12 p.m., with a protest being held along Bristol Street until 1 p.m.

