Advertisement

Right to Life Michiana hosts 2022 March for Life rally in South Bend

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 9:50 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The largest anti-abortion rally in the U.S. drew thousands of people to Washington D.C., but similar events took place or are planned to take place here in Michiana.

The South Bend rally and March for Life was held Friday morning. It began at the St. Hedwig Memorial Center parking lot and ended at the federal courthouse.

The March for Life has been holding the annual protest against abortion for decades. It’s held near the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision.

“We march and we rally today to call for the end of abortion and call upon this community to support woman, not only in their pregnancy, but also in their motherhood,” says Jackie Appleman, executive of Right to Life Michiana.

On Saturday, the Elkhart “Prayer for Life” will be held at St. Thomas the Apostle Church. It starts at 12 p.m., with a protest being held along Bristol Street until 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Back to sunshine on Friday; A few snow chances this weekend
A social media challenge involving a super hot tortilla chip sold online lands high school...
‘One chip’ social media challenge puts 3 teens in hospital
The 27-year-old was last seen January 15 on the west side of South Bend.
South Bend Police searching for missing 27-year-old man
The main metric involves the average number of new cases over the past seven days, per 100,000...
Every Indiana county ‘red’ in latest COVID metrics maps
SBPD Captain Joe Leszczynski receives 'Life Saving Award' after saving woman's life.
How a South Bend police officer saved a woman’s life after misplacing his phone

Latest News

16 Morning News Now got a look inside the new restaurant Friday morning.
‘Winter Restaurant Weeks’ in South Bend to benefit Beacon Children’s Hospital
The club’s hope is that the donation will promote safety for bicyclists within the community.
KCV (Kosciusko County Velo) Cycling Club donates bike lights to Warsaw Police Department
Next week, St. Joseph County officials will be asked to make a multi-million-dollar commitment...
St. Joseph County Council members to be asked to extend Motels4Now program
The Jeep had been reported stolen out of Plainfield, Illinois via a Facebook sales scam.
Officers recover stolen Jeep from Illinois after pursuit in LaPorte County