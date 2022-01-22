Police are still searching for suspect involved in deadly Michigan City hit and run

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are still searching for a suspect in the killing of 46-year-old Tara Stevens.

Stevens reportedly was crossing Michigan Boulevard to go to a benefit at Creekside Bar and Grill, when she was struck by a car that fled the scene.

When authorities arrived, Stevens was found unresponsive in the road.

After following several leads, police were able to conclude that the vehicle that hit Stevens was a 2010-2017 GMC Terrain.

Police tell 16 News Now, that they have not given up on the case, though leads have run dry.

“When we did a search of all the 2010-2017 GMC Terrains in LaPorte County, we discovered there’s about, over 800 of those just in LaPorte County. So, tracking down a specific one of those is very difficult. Given the time that’s elapsed since the accident, we’re pretty confident that vehicle has probably been repaired or destroyed,” said Jeff Loniewski, Michigan City Police Captain.

Loniewski told 16 News Now that police have exhausted every effort, but have hopes that someone who has heard something about the accident will eventually come forward.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to contact the Michigan City Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.