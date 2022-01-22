Pet Vet: Cancer in Pets

(WNDU) - One of the most feared words a person can hear from their doctor is the diagnosis of cancer. For pet owners, a diagnosis of cancer from the veterinarian creates similar emotions.

Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, joined Jack Springgate this morning to discuss cancer in pets, and hope for those who are stricken.

