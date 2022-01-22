Advertisement

Medical Moment: One and done treatment for BPH

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:30 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BPH is a natural enlargement of the prostate.

50 percent of men in their 50′s will have this condition, along with 80 percent of men in their 80′s. Frequent need to use the bathroom is a common side effect. But more serious problems, such as blood in the urine and bladder stones, can be damaging to a man’s health.

But one treatment for BPH is proving to eliminate issues for good.

Avid cyclist Gary Hoegner is always on the go. But a change in his flow had him hitting the brakes.

“I was having trouble urinating,” Gary says.

Hoegner was suffering from BPH, or an enlarged prostate. It got so bad that it started affecting his work.

“My catheter was changed five times a day and in police work that becomes difficult to find time to change a catheter,” Gary says. “It backed up into my kidneys. That led to near kidney failure.”

“Every year, I do see maybe one or two men who are near dialysis because of their enlarged prostate,” says Dr. Amy Krambeck of Northwestern Medicine.

Krambeck suggested Hoegner have the HoLEP procedure. Using an upgraded MOSES laser, doctors can core out more prostate tissue than previous procedures.

“There’s much less bleeding, seeing very little pain associated with it and oftentimes patients can go home the same day without a catheter in place.”

And since more tissue is being cut out, very little is left to grow again.

“I tell most of my patients that this should be the last surgery you will need on your prostate,” Krambeck says.

After the procedure, Gary noticed a change right away.

“I’m urinating like I did 50 years ago,” he says.

And doesn’t worry about anything stopping his flow.

“About a month later, I jumped on the bike and haven’t gotten off since,” he says.

Right after the procedure, patients should not do any real activity for a week. Some side effects of HoLEP include blood in the urine and burning with urination. These symptoms usually last a week.

