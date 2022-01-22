Advertisement

March for Life event held in Elkhart Saturday

March for Life event held in Elkhart Saturday
March for Life event held in Elkhart Saturday(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The largest March for Life rally in the United States is bringing thousands of people to Washington D.C., but events are also happening here locally.

Right to Life Michiana led a rally and march in Elkhart this afternoon.

The Elkhart Prayer for Life event began on Bristol Street near Saint Thomas the Apostle Church.

This annual event takes place on the anniversary of Roe versus Wade.

Pro-lifers have a message for women who might need help:

“I would say there are sidewalk counselors from Right to Life Michiana who offer many, many resources. I would say to look to places like [the] Women’s Care Center...and other life centers. Hannah’s House is there to help rescue you. There are many resources and there are many individuals who love you, who do not condemn you. So we want to raise you up,” said Cindy Robertson, with Right to Life Michiana.

March for Life has been holding the annual protest against abortion for decades.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they found no evidence of foul play or suspicious circumstances.
Man found dead in parking garage at South Bend Clinic
Michigan City Police still searching for suspect in deadly hit and run
Police are still searching for suspect involved in deadly Michigan City hit-and-run
Shari Diaz, 53, is 5′5″ and weighs 200 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.
Indiana State Police searching for missing LaPorte woman
First Alert Forecast: Light weekend snow
First Alert Forecast: Light weekend snow
A woman in Pennsylvania is being praised for helping rescue an animal in need, but wildlife...
Rescued mystery animal baffles experts

Latest News

Weekend vaccination clinic in Elkhart draws big crowd
Weekend vaccination clinic in Elkhart draws big crowd
Volunteers participate in annual ‘Food Drop’ to fight hunger
Volunteers participate in annual ‘Food Drop’ to fight hunger
Car crash
Multi-car crash leaves two people injured
This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from South Bend Animal Resource...
2nd Chance: Atlas