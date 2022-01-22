March for Life event held in Elkhart Saturday

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The largest March for Life rally in the United States is bringing thousands of people to Washington D.C., but events are also happening here locally.

Right to Life Michiana led a rally and march in Elkhart this afternoon.

The Elkhart Prayer for Life event began on Bristol Street near Saint Thomas the Apostle Church.

This annual event takes place on the anniversary of Roe versus Wade.

Pro-lifers have a message for women who might need help:

“I would say there are sidewalk counselors from Right to Life Michiana who offer many, many resources. I would say to look to places like [the] Women’s Care Center...and other life centers. Hannah’s House is there to help rescue you. There are many resources and there are many individuals who love you, who do not condemn you. So we want to raise you up,” said Cindy Robertson, with Right to Life Michiana.

March for Life has been holding the annual protest against abortion for decades.

