Man found dead in parking garage at South Bend Clinic

By Mark Peterson
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It was a cold night in South Bend as the temperature dipped to nine degrees.

A night that one man apparently did not survive out on the streets.

On Friday morning, a staff member at the South Bend Clinic on N. Eddy Street found what appeared to be a homeless man sleeping in the parking garage.

Upon closer inspection, it was determined the man was not breathing.

Police were called. Officers found no evidence of foul play and no suspicious circumstances. Efforts to contact the man’s next of kin continue.

“What goes through my mind is the same thing that goes through my mind anytime we lose one of our homeless friends, which is, what a waste,” said Debra Applegate with Michiana Five for the Homeless. “What a horrible, horrible thing. What a horrible way for them to go and what more could we have possibly done to try to prevent it”

The South Bend city amnesty program for the homeless is up and running. Applegate says weather amnesty is running with about half the capacity it had in the past mainly due to COVID protocol. However, the city administration confirms that last night there was room for additional guests at both of the program sites.

Michiana Five for the Homeless is seeking donated hand and foot warmers to hand out to the homeless. Both items are on the group’s Amazon wish list. “We just had somebody send us some this week, but we’re out already,” said Applegate. “It’s eight degrees overnight and people are slipping through the cracks.”

