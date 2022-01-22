KCV (Kosciusko County Velo) Cycling Club donates bike lights to Warsaw Police Department

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - A local cycling club donated bike lights to the Warsaw Police Department.

The donation was made Thursday by the KCV (Kosciusko County Velo) Cycling Club. The club’s hope is that the donation will promote safety for bicyclists within the community.

Anyone who wants a set of lights can reach out to the Warsaw Police Department.

