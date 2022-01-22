Advertisement

COVID hospitalizations steady in St. Joseph County

By Monica Murphy
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - While the Hoosier state is reporting its highest number of hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic, St. Joseph County is seeing a different trend.

Hospitals in the county are still full, but Dr. Mark Fox, Deputy Health Officer for the health department, said COVID hospitalizations have stayed steady in the county.

“Our hospital numbers have stayed pretty steady over the last few weeks. They aren’t getting dramatically worse, but they also aren’t getting any better from a COVID standpoint. But with everything else all of our area hospitals are very full. They are at or over capacity...And that’s because they are trying to accommodate everything else that needs to happen and take care of the volume of COVID patients in town,” Fox said.

Fox said there are about 450 hospital beds in the county and about 140 of those are filled with COVID patients.

He said healthcare workers are struggling and feel overwhelmed.

“I get the data from the hospitals, so I know what their occupancy is and what their capacity is and how many providers are out sick,” said Fox.

Fox said he is encouraging people to get vaccinated.

“There are a lot of people, for whatever reason, who have decided not to get the vaccine and they think there are treatments available...to treat COVID to keep them out of the hospital. Those medications are remarkably effective, and they are remarkably in short supply, so no one should count on access to oral medications...given the volume of infections that we are seeing,” he said.

