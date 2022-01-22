Advertisement

2nd Chance: Atlas

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WNDU) - This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from South Bend Animal Resource Center.

Meet Atlas!

Atlas is a 9-month-old large breed dog who is a rottweiler mix.

He’s very playful, and oftentimes doesn’t realize he’s a big dog.

Due to this he would need to be in a home with older children.

He’s up to date on vaccinations, heartworm negative, neutered, and microchipped.

If you want to adopt Atlas or any other pet, you can contact the South Bend Animal Resource Center at 574-235-9303.

