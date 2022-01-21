Advertisement

Texas teacher caught calling students ‘utter morons’ in viral rant

By Jason Miles
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Texas (KHOU) – The pandemic is taking its toll on teachers as many states are scrambling to find substitutes.

In Texas, a social media rant by one middle school teacher shows that some might be cracking under pressure.

Lamar Consolidated’s Harry Wright Junior High School has been open for less than a year, and a first-year teacher recently told students she’s had enough.

“If I have to keep going with kids that are complete and utter morons, I’m done,” the teacher said.

In a video sent to KHOU by a parent, and shared extensively on social media, the unnamed teacher is heard complaining about her students and venting about the job.

“I want to be fired at this point. I literally am going to hurt myself if I have to keep coming here,” she said.

The teacher went on to add that she wouldn’t even help the students if they were in need.

“Like, I have never in my life dealt with kids that are so awful that if they fell into a river, I would let them float away,” she said.

Many parents and other people have reacted to the teacher’s complaints with a range of opinions, from outrage to sympathy.

“Ridiculous,” one woman said. “If she didn’t like what she does, I mean, why even be a teacher?”

American Federation of Teachers President Zeph Capo doesn’t know the teacher in question personally, but says many have suffered emotionally amid the pandemic and related challenges.

“We should never be at a place where we let our personal feelings get to that point, particularly in front of kids,” he said. “Right now, it’s a time for grace. It does sound like she needs to exit out and take a break.”

In a statement, Lamar Consolidated said “parents trust us with their students every day and, unfortunately, the actions of a single person have the potential to breach that trust.”

The district called the comments disturbing and said the teacher is on administrative leave, pending the outcome of an investigation.

The school district was made aware of the social media video featuring the teacher’s rant on Wednesday, Jan. 12. By the next morning, the teacher was placed on administrative leave.

Copyright 2022 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Back to sunshine on Friday; A few snow chances this weekend
A social media challenge involving a super hot tortilla chip sold online lands high school...
‘One chip’ social media challenge puts 3 teens in hospital
The 27-year-old was last seen January 15 on the west side of South Bend.
South Bend Police searching for missing 27-year-old man
Police arrested and charged Kerry Lyn Caviasca with two counts of risk of injury to a minor and...
‘Just eat candy.’ Connecticut teacher left children home alone while she vacationed with boyfriend, arrest warrant says
The main metric involves the average number of new cases over the past seven days, per 100,000...
Every Indiana county ‘red’ in latest COVID metrics maps

Latest News

Texas men accused of crimes on Jan. 6 receive trial date
The "A Christmas Story" House and Museum is in Cleveland, where the iconic movie was filmed....
‘A Christmas Story’ sequel set with Peter Billingsley reprising role as Ralphie, reports say
FILE - Former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses while speaking to supporters at a...
House panel obtains Trump records after Supreme Court ruling
Next week, St. Joseph County officials will be asked to make a multi-million-dollar commitment...
St. Joseph County Council members asked to extend Motels4Now program
The Jeep had been reported stolen out of Plainfield, Illinois via a Facebook sales scam.
Officers recover stolen jeep after pursuit in LaPorte County