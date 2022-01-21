Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing 82-year-old Goshen man last seen with 58-year-old son

The Goshen Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 82-year-old James Coble.
The Goshen Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 82-year-old James Coble.(Indiana State Police)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The Goshen Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 82-year-old James Coble.

James is 6′1″ and weighs 240 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen with his son, 58-year-old Jeffery Coble.

Jeffery is 6′3″ and weighs 190 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. They were last seen in a white 2007 Mercury Montego with Indiana plate RQL743.

James is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. If you have any information, please call the Goshen Police Department at 574-533-4151 or 911.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Back to sunshine on Friday; A few snow chances this weekend
A social media challenge involving a super hot tortilla chip sold online lands high school...
‘One chip’ social media challenge puts 3 teens in hospital
The 27-year-old was last seen January 15 on the west side of South Bend.
South Bend Police searching for missing 27-year-old man
Police arrested and charged Kerry Lyn Caviasca with two counts of risk of injury to a minor and...
‘Just eat candy.’ Connecticut teacher left children home alone while she vacationed with boyfriend, arrest warrant says
The main metric involves the average number of new cases over the past seven days, per 100,000...
Every Indiana county ‘red’ in latest COVID metrics maps

Latest News

Michigan City Police still searching for suspect in deadly hit and run
Police are still searching for suspect involved in deadly Michigan City hit and run
United Way of St. Joseph County introducing new partnership to Indiana
United Way of St. Joseph County is introducing a new partnership to Indiana
Police say they found no evidence of foul play or suspicious circumstances.
Man found dead in parking garage at South Bend Clinic
Since its creation, “Winter Restaurant Weeks” has donated more than $174,000 for Beacon...
‘Winter Restaurant Weeks’ in South Bend to benefit Beacon Children’s Hospital
Police say they found no evidence of foul play or suspicious circumstances.
Man found dead in parking garage at South Bend Clinic