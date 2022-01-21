Silver Alert issued for missing 82-year-old Goshen man last seen with 58-year-old son

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The Goshen Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 82-year-old James Coble.

James is 6′1″ and weighs 240 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen with his son, 58-year-old Jeffery Coble.

Jeffery is 6′3″ and weighs 190 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. They were last seen in a white 2007 Mercury Montego with Indiana plate RQL743.

James is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. If you have any information, please call the Goshen Police Department at 574-533-4151 or 911.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.