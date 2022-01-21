Police investigating threat against Navarre Middle School

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating a threat made against Navarre Middle School in South Bend.

The interim principal, Isais Solis, sent a letter to parents Wednesday night, saying they were aware of a threat posted to Snapchat.

Solis says officers were on-site and conducted hourly check-ins as a precaution.

Letter sent to Navarre families:

“Dear Navarre families,

Our school is committed to the safety and education of all of our students and staff, and we are committed to clearly communicating about potential or real safety issues when they arise.

On Wednesday, January 19, 2022, around 8:15 a.m., we became aware of a threat directed at Navarre Middle School which had been allegedly posted on Snapchat. We immediately contacted the South Bend Police Department, and the following steps were taken:

A patrol unit from the South Bend Police Department was sent to Navarre.

Police officers began circulating throughout the building.

The South Bend Police Department began an investigation into the threat

Navarre staff was made aware of the threat and immediately went into crisis management protocol.

Please also know that we are taking the following action in order to keep our Navarre community safe:

A police officer will remain on-site at Navarre throughout the day.

Members of the South Bend Police Department will conduct hourly check-ins at Navarre.

Navarre’s security team will continue to monitor the building.

The investigation is ongoing. We want to reiterate that the safety of our students is of the utmost importance to Navarre and the Empowerment Zone. We take any threats made against our children, staff, and schools seriously. We will update you if further information becomes available.

Please feel free to reach out to our school office at 574-393-4600 if you have any further questions or concerns.

Isais Solis, Interim Principal, Navarre Middle School”

