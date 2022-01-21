Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition offering COVID vaccines, tests Saturday in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition is offering COVID-19 vaccines and tests this Saturday in Elkhart County.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., you can head to the Concord Event Center at 3719 S. Main St.

Pfizer doses are being offered for those ages 5 and older, and Moderna doses are being offered for anyone ages 18 and up.

For those looking to get tested for COVID-19, the coalition says PCR and rapid tests will be available as well.

