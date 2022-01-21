Local college student makes blankets, bags for the homeless

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A local college student is thinking of creative ways to give back this winter season.

Alexis Breveard, age 21, is making personalized blankets and goodie bags for the homeless.

“Growing up, like every year we’ve always donated to the homeless in the winter because we know it’s such a hard time,” said Breveard.

Breveard is a full-time student at IU South Bend and works at a daycare, and yet still has time to give back.

“It’s taken longer than I wanted it to because I’m so busy but I have definitely still made the time for it,” said Breveard.

This year Breveard is making 100 bags for those living on the streets in downtown South Bend.

In the bags you will find things like socks, hats, gloves, scarves, shampoo, conditioner, lotion, soap, toothbrushes and toothpaste, bottled water and protein bars.

She is also making personalized blankets.

“People who really need blankets and really are stuck in the cold and could really use this kind of stuff...Here’s a blanket and it’s different than any other kind of blanket, so I am taking donations for those because those are a bit more expensive,” said Breveard.

Breveard plans to take the bags to weather amnesty sites and community centers.

“My plan is to just go around to the different locations where there are a community of homeless people and just pass out what I can,” she said.

Weather amnesty sites have been open since Oct. 1 and will stay open until April 30.

People can go to the Center for the Homeless on South Michigan Street, or Hope Ministries on South Main Street.

Both sites are open from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Residents can also stop by community centers to warm up during the day.

Breveard said she has already raised over $600 and is still accepting donations.

“It feels good to know that people are getting things that they need. There’s a lot of people who don’t have the kind of resources that I have been really thankful to have...If you can and you have the resources to give back, I definitely encourage it because it really can help someone out,” she said.

If you would like to help her, here’s a link to her Go Fund Me page.

