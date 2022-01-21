Advertisement

Indiana State Police searching for missing LaPorte woman

Shari Diaz, 53, is 5′5″ and weighs 200 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Investigators with the Indiana State Police Lafayette Post are attempting to locate a missing LaPorte woman.

Indiana State Police Investigators have been able to confirm that Diaz’s last known location was Tippecanoe County on Jan. 6.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact Detective Rector or Detective Edwards at the Indiana State Police Lafayette post. The telephone number is 765-567-2125.

