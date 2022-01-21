Indiana State Police searching for missing LaPorte woman

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Investigators with the Indiana State Police Lafayette Post are attempting to locate a missing LaPorte woman.

Shari Diaz, 53, is 5′5″ and weighs 200 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Indiana State Police Investigators have been able to confirm that Diaz’s last known location was Tippecanoe County on Jan. 6.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact Detective Rector or Detective Edwards at the Indiana State Police Lafayette post. The telephone number is 765-567-2125.

