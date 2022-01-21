Advertisement

Goshen High School boys’ freshmen basketball program shutting down all activities until Jan. 25 due to COVID-19 outbreak

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 8:22 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The Goshen High School boys’ freshman basketball team is shutting down all basketball activities until Tuesday, Jan. 25, due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program.

Goshen High School officials say several players had tested positive for COVID-19, and that there were more players being tested. Because of this, the freshman team will not take part in games or practices.

The team was supposed to play NorthWood on Thursday night, but the game had to be postponed. Other events may be made up later. That scheduling information will come from the GHS Athletic Department when decisions are made.

Press Release from Goshen Community Schools:

On Thursday, January 20, 2022, Goshen Community Schools (GCS) administration was informed by Goshen High School (GHS) Administration that several boys’ freshmen basketball players had tested positive for COVID-19, and that there were more players being tested. The positive cases will be reported to the Elkhart County Health Department (ECHD) by the GHS school nurse, as per COVID procedures.

Based upon the fact that there are several students within the boys’ freshmen basketball program who have already tested positive, the Goshen High School boys’ freshmen basketball program will shut down all basketball activities until January 25, 2020. This is for the boys’ freshmen team only.

Today’s game against Northwood is postponed.

• Some events may be made up later. That scheduling information will come from the GHS Athletic Department when decisions are made.

