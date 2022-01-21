‘Frozen Skate’ comes to NIBCO Water & Ice Park

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Parks and Recreation will host a ‘Frozen Skate’ on Saturday at NIBCO Water & Ice Park.

Guests can join their favorite Frozen characters on the ice.

The first session will take place from 1 – 2:30 p.m., and the second session from 3 – 4:30 p.m.

Admission is $10 per person, with children 2-years-old and under free.

Skate rental is $3 per person.

Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

