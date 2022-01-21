First Alert Forecast: Sunshine Friday Before Snow Chances Over the Weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FRIDAY: Lots of sunshine with a few high clouds during the day. Winds will remain calm to very light in the afternoon. Highs will get back into the middle 20s this afternoon. High of 24.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear skies and turning cold overnight. Lows will get into the single digits for some, and others will hover in the lower teens. Low of 10.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for some afternoon snow showers. Highs will return to the upper 20s by the afternoon. Snow chances will be light. The farther north you go the better the chance of seeing a quick burst of snow. A quick dusting or a coating to an inch of snow is possible. High of 27.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with periods of snow during the day. A clipper system will move through Michiana bringing the chance for light snow accumulations through the day on Sunday. Snow moved out by the afternoon and early evening. Highs will be back into the middle 20s during the day with another shot of cold air moving in. High of 24.

LONG RANGE: Another chance for some light accumulating snow in Michiana on Monday with some lake effect snow showers possible through Tuesday and Wednesday. Very cold air is in place for the middle of next week. Then a few more snow chances come our way through the beginning of February with chilly air remaining in place.

Daily Climate Report: Thursday, January 20th, 2022

Thursday’s High: 22

Thursday’s Low: 12

Precipitation: 0.2″

Snowfall: 0.9″

