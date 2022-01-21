Every Indiana county ‘red’ in latest COVID metrics maps

(WNDU) - All of Indiana is a hotbed for the spread of COVID-19.

Each and every Indiana county is colored red on the latest color-coded map of COVID transmission rates.

The main metric is the average number of new cases over the past seven days, per 100,000 in population.

If that number is 200 or above, COVID transmission falls into the red category.

On Wednesday, St. Joseph County’s number was 1,224.7. That number has been 1,000 or more each day for nearly two weeks straight.

“Not surprising. We expected that, you know. The way the state rating system works for grading different counties red and yellow, it’s really about a week behind where we’re really at,” said Dr. Dale Patterson with Memorial Hospital. “We’re hopeful that it has plateaued, it’s at least not going up as fast as it was before, so we’re hoping that we hit the top and that we hopefully will start going down soon.”

Both Memorial Hospital and St. Joseph Health Care have COVID patients staying in the emergency unit-waiting for rooms to become available in the hospital proper. “We are full with 88-patients requiring COVID care, that’s a fairly high numbers,” said Dr. Genevieve Lankowicz with St. Joseph Health System. “We do not have enough of the medications and treatments that we did have available....”

Dr. Lankowicz says one big problem with the Omicron surge is that it arrived before the Delta variant had run its course. “We started out Omicron surge with a higher baseline and so, that’s part of our problem right now, it never went back down to the bottom. Remember in the summer, we celebrated, we didn’t have anyone in the hospital with COVID for a day, day and a half. We didn’t come back down to that level of very few people at least not in the last several months.”

Both health care professionals agree that the situation is getting risky and serious for those out of the cross hairs of the COVID surge.

“If we only had 50-COVID patients, that’s all we had to focus on, you know, we could do that fairly easily, but this isn’t March of 2020. People are at work, people are getting into car accidents. People need to have the surgeries that we put off for two years and we’re struggling to do all the routine things and the normal things that everyone needed,” said Dr. Patterson.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.